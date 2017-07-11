Reliance Jio new data plans: Rs 309 data pack now comes with just 56 day validity

Reliance Jio Summer Surprise has finally came to an end but most of the plans were modified and improved during the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Now, the company has made the offers even more attractive by increasing data limits to bigger data packs at the same price. However, the most popular Rs 309 and Rs 509 plans have been modified to offer lesser data for lesser number of days.

Reliance Jio has modified most of the plans with new validity periods and has inserted two new data plans in the mix.

The offers still come under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan and still range from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999. The company has not specified an expiry date for the offers yet.

Here are the revised offers from Reliance Jio under Dhan Dhana Dhan:

Rs 19 data pack

The data pack offers one day validity along with 200MB of data along with unlimited voice calling and text messages.

Rs 49 data pack

Comes with a validity of 3 days and data limit of 600MB with unlimited voice calls and text messages.

Rs 96 data pack

The plan comes with a validity of 7 days and a limit of 7GB data( 1GB per day) . The speed will drop to 128Mbps after the data threshold is met.

Rs 149 data pack

This pack comes with 28 days validity, and just 2GB 4G data. Users will only get 100 SMSs with this data pack. However there is no daily limit on the 2GB data offered by the pack.

Rs 309 data pack

The user will get unlimited data but only 56GB of which will be available at 4G speeds and there is a 1GB/day limit as well. The offer comes with a validity of 56 days instead of 84days under the previous offer.

Rs 349 data pack

This newly introduced pack will be valid for 56 days and will come with a 10+10GB limit spread across 28 days each. There will no daily limit on the pack but only 10 GB will be available for 28 days.

Rs 399 data pack

This pack will replace the Rs 309 pack with a validity of 84 days and a 1GB per day data limit.

Rs 509 data pack

Similar to the Rs 309 pack this plan will be unlimited but the consumer will get 112GB of data at 4G speeds and an upper limit of 2GB per day. The validity will extend to 56 days.

Rs 999 data pack

Offers 90GB instead of 60GB data at 4G speeds for a validity period of 90 days.

Rs 1,999 data pack

Offers 155GB instead of 125GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 120 days.

Rs 4,999 data pack

Offers 380GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 210 days instead of 180 days.

Rs 9,999 data pack

Offers 780GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 390 days instead of 360 days.