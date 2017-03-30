Reliance Jio may not extend its Prime Membership, here's why

Last week, there were insider reports suggesting that Reliance Jio might consider extending the Prime Membership till April 30. However, the company is picking up on its target and will most probably not go for an extension.

According to a PTI report, Reliance Jio is closing in on 50 million paid users just two days before the deadline.

The telecom major has a user base of 100 million and even if 50 per cent of these users start paying for the data services, Jio will become the largest data provider of the country. Currently, Airtel resides on the top position with a combined user base of 37.7 million for its 3G and 4G services.

The new Prime Membership is available at a price of Rs 99 for a year. Once subscribed to the Prime membership, the user will have to recharge with data packs ranging from Rs 149 to Rs 9,999.

To woo more customers into buying the Prime membership, Jio is offering users extra data of up to 120GB, over and above the prescribed data-limit.

The offer is available on all data plans from Rs 149 and above. If you subscribe to the 149 data pack before March 31, you'll get an additional 1GB data over the 2GB of set limit.

Other than that, Jio is also offering cashbacks on it's digital wallet, Jio Money app. One can also buy multiple packs and use them later during the year. Users will have the option of choosing which cycle they want the recharges to function in.