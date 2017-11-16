The changing world of verified Twitter accounts

Twitter has suspended its account verification process for now and would not be accepting any new application for verified accounts, the company informed in a series of tweets on Wednesday night. The social networking site also has a new guideline in place for verified accounts and is revoking the status of some already verified accounts which don't fall under them.

"We're working on a new authentication and verification program. In the meantime, we are not accepting any public submissions for verification and have introduced new guidelines for the program," the company said it its tweet.

"We are conducting an initial review of verified accounts and will remove verification from accounts whose behaviour does not fall within these new guidelines. We will continue to review and take action as we work towards a new program we are proud of."

The company had halted its verification process about a week ago after it faced backlash for verifying the account of Jason Kessler, an organizer behind the far-right 'Unite the Right' protest in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.

"Some accounts never should have been verified in the first place. Verification was designed to be a program to identify accounts of "public officials, public agencies, famous artists, athletes, and other well-known individuals at risk of impersonation". Over the years we have evolved in a different direction, sometimes inadvertently, and we are now revising our policies accordingly," a Twitter spokesperson told

Business Today in an email response.

Though no one from India has reported the loss of status so far, there have been instances of removal in the other countries.

Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League; Laura Loomer, far-right American political activist and white supremacist Richard Spencer have reported the loss of status.

Loomer tweeted a screen shot of a note she received from Twitter.

Twitter just emailed me to tell me they are removing my "verified badge" because they claim my account "doesn't comply with Twitter's guidelines for verified accounts.

Translation: I'm a conservative. pic.twitter.com/F1AsxWI6Fm - Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 15, 2017

The company's new guideline says that the Twitter reserves the right to remove verification at any time without notice. And lists out below given reasons which could lead to the removal: Intentionally misleading people on Twitter by changing one's display name or bio.Promoting hate and/or violence against, or directly attacking or threatening other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease. Supporting organisations or individuals that promote the above.Inciting or engaging in harassment of others.Violence and dangerous behaviouro Directly or indirectly threatening or encouraging any form of physical violence against an individual or any group of people, including threatening or promoting terrorismo Violent, gruesome, shocking, or disturbing imageryo Self-harm, suicide