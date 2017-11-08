AMD launches Ryzen Pro desktop processors for enterprises

American chipmaker AMD has announced the launch of Ryzen Pro commercial desktop processors in India. Targeting enterprises, AMD claims to offer security, and performance with these new processors.

"There is a growing demand for high performance, secure commercial PC's from government and private sector enterprises in India as they undertake their digital transformation journeys," said Matthew Zielinski, Corporate Vice President, World Wide MNC Sales, AMD. "The processor has built-in security to protect organization data and unmatched performance to handle intensive workloads in data rich set-ups. It's also system ready as businesses move to Windows 10 in the coming months."

The Ryzen 7 Pro desktop processor is company's first-ever 8-core, 16-thread CPU for commercial-grade PCs. It can offer responsiveness for enterprise-class applications and multi-tasking workflows. The Ryzen 5 Pro comes in 4 or 6 core SKUs whereas the Ryzen 3 Pro are quad core CPUs. The company claims to offer offer state-of-the-art silicon-level security, providing hardware-based cryptographic and security technologies to help protect against an ever-growing number of threats. Security standards like secure boot, fTPM (firmware Trust Platform Module), and Windows10 Enterprise security features are fully supported across the entire Ryzen Pro processor family.

Currently, Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo are offering Ryzen Pro powered commercial desktop solutions in India.

"With AMD Ryzen PRO processors, our customers will be able to run demanding applications, including commercial VR seamlessly and take full advantage of high-end performance on HP devices," said Sumeer Chandra, MD, HP Inc. India.