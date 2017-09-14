Asus launches Zenfone 4 Selfie series in India with dual front camera; starts at Rs 9,999

Dual camera at the rear of a smartphone is a common phenomenon but there aren't many devices with dual cameras at the front. After adding the dual camera to the rear with its ZenFone Zoom S, Asus has come with the Zenfone 4 Seflie range that boasts dual camera at the front, which can capture bokeh selfies.

The company has launched three models in the Zenfone 4 Selfie range - Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro and two other variants named Zenfone 4 Selfie.

The Selfie Pro is the most premium of them all, featuring dual selfie camera with one 24 MP selfie camera along with 120-degree wide view selfie camera. Asus claims that the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro enables high-quality, low light selfies. The Sony IMX362 image sensor used in the phone captures twice the number of light-capturing photodiodes per micro lens as compared to the conventional sensors of the same resolution. It detects the increased information captured by the sensor to increase photo resolution that intelligence creates a 24MP photograph.

Asus has incorporated f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 micrometres pixel size and is powered by Asus's SuperPixel engine. The 120-degree wide angle camera which can capture 200 per cent wider area. This smartphone is also capable of capturing 4k selfies videos too. The camera optics are combined with softlight LED flash. The rear packs in a 16MP camera with LED flash with RAW, 4K and electronic image stabilization.

There are two variants in ZenFone 4 Selfie, one with a dual camera and other with a single camera at the front. The former has a 20MP selfie camera with front Softlight LED flash, 8MP 120 degree wide angle camera and 16MP rear camera with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) and with EIS for steady videos. The latter features a 13MP selfie camera along with the 140-degree selfie panorama mode and a 13MP rear camera.

While the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by a 64-bit, 2GHz, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM, 3000 mAh battery, both the other devices are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro has been priced at Rs 23,999, Zenfone 4 Selfie (dual camera) for Rs 14,999 and Zenfone 4 Selfie for Rs 9,999 and will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting September 21.