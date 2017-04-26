Facebook to roll out India-specific camera effects; boasts 184 million active users in the country

Facebook considers India to be an important market, and to please the users it is rolling out effects in its new camera interface designed specifically for the people in the country.

Facebook made the announcement during an event in Delhi on Wednesday where it showcased its family products and apps including, Facebook Live, Facebook Lite, Full Camera, 360 Photos, Groups, Events, Oculus, Instagram, WhatsApp.

"Today, we're also rolling out local camera effects designed for India. In addition to the frames and effects that come standard in the Facebook camera, we've designed several custom effects for India - so people can create and share photos and videos that showcase the expression of Namaste as well as capture geo-specific experiences in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and other places," the social networking site in a press statement.

The social network giant also revealed that over 184 million people are using Facebook in India. "India is a very important country to Facebook, and we're proud to have more than 184 million monthly active people in India who use Facebook to connect with their friends and family, and to build supportive communities online and offline," it said.

Last month, Facebook rolled out its new camera feature - which had drawn comparisons to Snapchat. "Last month, Facebook rolled out its new camera feature. We want to make it fast, fun and easy for people to share creative photos and videos with whomever they choose, for however long they choose - and the more we share with each other, the more open and connected our community can be," Facebook said.

The company said that there would be new changes in Facebook Lite to improve the experience of Indian users. "Products like Facebook Lite, which makes it easier for people to access Facebook on older Android devices or slower connections, counts India as one of the top countries. We continue to make improvements to these products so people in India can connect," it said.

"Just this month we're rolling out Reactions, an extension of the Like button on Facebook Lite. Now, conversations on FB Lite can be enhanced through Reactions including 'Love", "Haha', 'Wow', 'Sad' and 'Angry'," it added.

