Fitbit expands product portfolio, launches a smartwatch, Bluetooth headphone and smart scale

Fitbit, one of the biggest names in fitness wearables, is expanding its portfolio by launching a new fitness smartwatch, wireless headphone and smart weighing scale along with the guided coaching services. Fitbit started ten years ago, when the company pioneered the wearables category with the introduction of its first health and fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Ionic is a health and fitness smartwatch claiming to offer a highly personalized experience. It has been built on Fitbit's health and fitness expertise with a new relative SpO2 sensor, that can track deeper health insights like sleep apnea in the future. It will have GPS tracking, on-device dynamic workouts, improved heart rate tracking, and water resistance up to 50 meters. It will also support smart features such as contactless payments, on-board music, smart notifications, and a variety of popular apps and clock faces available in the Fitbit App Gallery. It will have a 4 plus day battery life, automatic activity and sleep tracking, and cross-platform compatibility. Fitbit is also partnering with Adidas to deliver Fitbit Ionic special edition and training programs that will launch in 2018. Priced at $299.95, Ionic is available for pre-sale on Fitbit.com and at select online stores abroad and will be available in stores worldwide in October this year. The company is also opening Fitbit app software development kit (SDK) to developers for apps.

Fitbit Flyer is the company's first Bluetooth headphones. It has got a durable, sweatproof design and customizable fit, delivering motivation through clear sound and powerful bass. It incorporates Waves MaxxAudio and delivers two sound profiles so that a user can personalize listening experience. It connects seamlessly to the Fitbit Ionic and one can listen to the favourite music, top stations from Pandora, or Audio Coaching sessions (through the new Fitbit Coach app) without the phone. Flyer will be available in lunar gray or nightfall blue and will be available in retail for $129.95 in October.

"As we launch our first smartwatch with on-device music, providing quality wireless headphones to better help users reach their goals is a natural extension of our product offerings," said James Park, CEO and co-founder of Fitbit. "Coupled with research that shows 64% of fitness tracker owners are interested in purchasing wireless headphones, it makes sense for us to bring our unparalleled health and fitness expertise to this space to deliver what our consumers are looking for most: great fit they can count on all day and for any workout, along with high quality sound to keep them motivated."

The third new product is the Aria 2, Wi-Fi Smart Scale that has been designed to track and understand the overall heath by measuring body composition including weight, body fat percentage, lean mass and BMI. By syncing the data from Aria 2 with the Fitbit app, users can see all of the stats in one place, making it easier to track progress and get results. Available in black and white, the Aria 2 is priced at $129.95.

