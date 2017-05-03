Microsoft announces Windows 10 S operating system

Focusing on educational products and services, Microsoft has introduced a new Windows experience called Windows 10 S. It turns out that this new version of Windows 10 is essentially a Microsoft's answer to Google's Chrome OS, to simplify Windows for low-end hardware.

Windows 10 S is a specific configuration of Windows 10 Pro that offers a familiar, productive Windows experience that's streamlined for security and performance. Microsoft claims that the Windows 10 S continues to be fast and secure by exclusively using apps in the Windows Store and support browsing on Microsoft Edge. This means a user will not be able to install any third party app not listed on the Windows Store.

Microsoft has also worked on the login process on Windows 10 S. Devices running on Windows 10 S will take around 15 seconds to be ready for the login and use for the first time. Microsoft also offers ability to setup machines using a USB drive with preconfigured options. Windows 10 S will simply detect the key and customize all settings ready for a school.

Microsoft's goal with Windows 10 S is to develop the open vibrant partner-centric ecosystem. Microsoft says that in the coming months, its Microsoft's partners, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Samsung, and Toshiba will offer a range of Windows 10 S devices-from powerful and affordable Windows Ink and touch PCs to beautiful premium devices starting at $189. There will also be offers for teachers and students that include free one-year subscription to Minecraft: Education Edition for new Windows 10 education PCs, free Windows 10 S for all schools on their current Windows Pro PC, free Microsoft Office 365 for Education with Microsoft Teams and free trial of Microsoft Intune for Education.

With the launch of Windows 10 S, Microsoft has got versions of Windows 10 for different users. Windows 10 Home includes the familiar features of Windows 10 with support for non-Windows Store apps, Windows 10 S - streamlined for security and performance, and works exclusively with apps from the Windows Store and Windows 10 Pro that includes all the features of Windows 10 to support professionals, including non-Windows Store apps, domain join, remote desktop and BitLocker.

