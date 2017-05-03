Sachin Tendulkar launches Smartron's India-made smartphone Srt.phone

India finally gets it's first hundred per cent native device. Smarttron is launching Srt.phone which will be the first device to be designed engineered and assembled in India. Most Indian smartphone companies prefer importing components from China to be more cost effective.

The new srt.phone is named after Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar who is also a strategic shareholder in the company. The Indian brand's first phone was launched last year by the name t.phone which fell in the higher end of the budget segment. Now, the company has launched a budget segment device.

The device falls in the mid-range segment and the specifications are at par with most offerings in this segment. The device will be available in two storage options. The 32GB variant will cost Rs 12,999 and the 64GB variant will be priced around Rs 13,999.



This device is powered by a Snapdragon 652 Octa core processor (ARM Cortex A72 + ARM Cortex A53) clocked at 1.8 GHz + 1.44 GHz with Adreno 510 GPU. The processor will be coupled with 4GB RAM in both the variants. The device will house a moderate 3000mAh battery.

In terms of display, the device sports a 5.5 inch IPS LCD full HD display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The device operates on Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box which the company claims will be upgraded to Android's latest 'O' version.

In terms of camera, the device features a 13 Megapixel primary camera and the front panel houses a 5Megapixel module. For connectivity, the device features a dual-SIM slots which are compatible with LTE standards. The device also features a finger print sensor on the rear panel. The phone will be available in Titanium Gray color.