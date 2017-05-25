Xiaomi Mi Max 2 design, battery, camera, performance, here's everything you need to know

Xiaomi launched the new all new Mi Max 2, the second generation of the Mi Max line-up that was launched last year. As the name suggests, the device's screen size is the main characteristic that makes it stand out in the crowd of smartphones. The device still features a 6.44 inch screen but this time the bezels have reduced, giving the device a slightly smaller footprint. Other than the screen, most of the remaining components have received a substantial change.

Processor

Starting with the core of the device, the processor, Mi Max 2 features a Snapdragon 625 chipset. Contrary to the rumours, Xiaomi decided to go with Redmi Note 4's processor for both its variant. Earlier speculations claimed that the device would come in two variants, one with Snapdragon 626 and the other with Snapdragon 660.

The processor is accompanied with 4GB RAM on both the devices. The variants will only be distinguished in accordance with the internal storage. One will come with 64GB and the other with 128GB. Xiaomi has decided to go big on internal storage this year. Last year the company launched the Mi Max with 32GB and 64GB options.

Design

In terms of design, the phone seems much smoother than the previous version. The most evident difference can be seen at the back of the device. Xiaomi has done away with antenna lines on the rear panel and has gone for a smoother, more rounded finish on the rim of the device. According to the company, this will help with the ergonomics of the 6.44-inch phablet.

However, the company has retained the positioning of the fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The all metal construction and absence of the antenna lines gives a more slab-like design to the device; one can spot similar design cues on the iPhone 7. The speaker grills have been tweaked for better stereo sound which the company claims is big improvement over last years' Mi Max.



Battery

Xiaomi has set the standards for battery performance in the Redmi line-up, with Redmi 4 claiming a two-day battery life. The Mi Max 2 is claiming to have the same performance with a mammoth 5,300mAh battery. The massive size of the screen allows the device to house this huge battery. The Mi Max 2 supports Quick Charge 3.0, which according to the company can recharge 68 percent in just one hour.

Camera

The company claims to have made major changes in the device's camera. The Mi Max 2 will use similar primary image sensor as the flagship Mi6. The 12megapixel camera on the rear panel of the device comes with PDAF support and dual-LED flash. The Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25-micron pixels will allow better image processing in accordance with the lighting condition. The front camera will be equipped with a 5megapixel sensor.



Pricing and availability

The device is China-exclusive for now and will go on sale for first time on June 1. The 64GB variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. Rs 15,953) and the 128GB storage priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. Rs 18,765). So far, there is no confirmation regarding the availability of the device in India. However, considering that the previous variant was made available in India, Xiaomi should follow the suit with Mi Max 2, as well.