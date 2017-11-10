Apple releases Clips 2.0 with redesigned UI and Selfie Scenes for iPhone X?

Apple's movie-making app for iPhone and iPad, Clips, has received a major update which brings in a redesigned UI, new artistic effects and Star Wars Contents. The app also introduces Selfie Scenes for iPhone X, a feature that places users into an animated, 360-degree scenes when recording selfies. The Clips 2.0 is already available for update on the App Store and will work on iPhone 5s or later models, iPad Air and iPad mini 2 and later models, running iOS 11 and later.

Using iPhoneX's TrueDepth camera system, Selfie Scenes transports users into bustling cities, serene landscapes, abstract paintings and more. This is a full 360-degree experience, which surrounds users on all sides as they move. Currently, there are 10 Apple-designed scenes, featuring unique locations, characters, colours and visual styles plus two scenes from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The Clips even add environmental sound effects to make scenes even more immersive.

The Clips app has a redesigned UI with four prominent options - Scenes, Camera, Library, and Posters. Other features such as Live Tiles are placed on the left of the record icon and labels, stickers and emojis are clubbed on the right. Labeled buttons make it easier than ever to edit Live Titles, add or change filters, trim, mute and delete clips. With full-screen browsers, the user gets to see more of their content when viewing their photo library or selecting animated posters.

There are new artistic effects too, that uses advanced machine learning and style transfer technology to turn any photo or video into a moody oil painting, vibrant watercolour or elegant pencil sketch - in real time while recording. There are 16 new Apple-designed stickers and 21 new royalty-free soundtracks from indie artists. The Clips soundtracks automatically adjust to match the length of videos. Apple also allows users to access and edit their Clips videos on iPhone and iPad via iCloud.

While the Selfie Scenes are only available on iPhone X, style transfer effects are only available on iPhone 7 and later models and 2017 iPad Pro.