Apple updates MacOS Sierra, calls it High Sierra

Apple has announced a new version of the operating system for its computing devices and is calling it MacOS High Sierra. The Cupertino giant claims to have spent this year perfecting the MacOS Sierra and is about deep technologies and refinements. The improvements with new OS are spread across Safari browser, Mail, Photos, Graphics and more on the macOS High Sierra. Here are the highlights:

Safari: Apple claims Safari to the fastest desktop browser on the High Sierra platform. It comes with autoplay blocking, which is a key in respecting privacy. Safari has intelligent tracking prevention, which uses machine learning to keep the trackers away and protecting privacy.

Mail: The search option in Mail client will be using Spotlight search. It will also offer full screen spilt view for composing mails. It uses 35 per cent less space to store mails.

Photos: Photos will have a new persistent sidebar and a better filtering menu for finding photos. Photos will have more editing tools, including Curves for fine-tuning colour and contrast in the image. Face names are synchronized across devices.

Technology: Apple brings Apple File System to MacOS, which is optimized, is safe and secure, have crash protection and native encryption.

Graphics: As Graphics are all about GPU performance, Apple's API for high new version of Metal for graphics is Metal 2. This is fast and can offer up to 10x times better performance and is used for machine learning for deep learning algorithms.

All Mac devices supporting Sierra OS will receive a free upgrade to macOS High Sierra.

