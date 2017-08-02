Big Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale: Here's how you can get the device at Rs 999

Redmi Note 4 has been a huge success in India and the even six months after its launch, the device is selling like hot cakes. Xiaomi is celebrating the great success of this mid-tier device by launching a Big Redmi Note 4 sale on the completion of six months. The sale begins at 12pm IST on Flipkart and Xiaomi Inida website.

The Chinese company is offering the device with various offers but one offer stands out. The device can be bought at a price as low as Rs 999. Though it might sound too good to be true, the company is offering a exchange offer discount of up to Rs 12,000.

Other than this offer, the buyer can avail the buyback guarantee by paying a small amount of Rs 249. Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 500 on Mi Air Purifier 2 on purchase of any variant of Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi India's website will also be offering the phone with various offers on the same occasion.

Recently, there were concerns regarding the safety of the device after a video emerged which showed a smartphone bursting into flames. Despite Xiaomi acknowledging another fire incident, the video happens to be unrelated to Redmi Note 4. According to the company, the burnt Redmi Note 4 they received was not the same as the one showed in the video.

The device still holds well against competition in the same segment. The likes of Moto G5 Plus and even the upcoming Nokia 6 can pose a serious threat to the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the phablet from affordable line-up of the Chinese firm will go on sale today at 12:00 pm on company's website Mi.com and Flipkart.

The phone comes at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

The 32GB internal memory, 2GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 9,999, whereas the one with 3GB of RAM will be available for Rs 10,999. The 64GB memory variant with 4GB RAM will be available for Rs 12,999.

The Redmi Note 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 625 and Adreno 506 GPU, which uses a new power efficient 14nm FinFET technology.

The device sports a 13 megapixel rear camera with CMOS sensor and a 5 megapixel front facing camera. The metal body houses a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5 D curved glass for smooth touch response.

The phone features a 4100 mAH battery which is just one per cent bigger than the Redmi Note 3 but will apparently add 25 per cent screen on time in comparison to Redmi Note 3. The colour options for the Redmi Note 4 include gold, black and dark grey.