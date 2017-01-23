Google to shut down legacy versions of Drive and other G suite apps

Google has announced in an official blog stating that they will be shutting down old versions of its G Suite or Google Drive apps. The company put out an official notice providing all the older versions that will stop being operational from April 3 this year.

Come March, the company will start noifying users who are still using the older versions and force them to update to the latest application.

Here's a list of versions that will be shut later this year. To avoid trouble, the user is advised to update to a newer version.

Android

Google Drive for Android (prior to version 2.4.311)

Google Docs for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)

Google Sheets for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)

Google Slides for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)

iOS

Google Drive for iOS (prior to version 4.16)

Google Docs for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12204)

Google Sheets for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12208)

Google Slides for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12203)

"If you are using any of these unsupported versions, we encourage you to download and install the latest version of that mobile application. They further clarified in the post that "corresponding Web and desktop applications will not be affected by this change."