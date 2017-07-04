iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus leak: No fingerprint sensor but 3D face recognition on iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 leaks have become a staple in the tech industry but the latest leak is a major one. KGI security analysts, one of the most reliable sources of Apple leaks, have come out with a list of leaks that can help us get a peek into the much anticipated iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 has a lot to fulfil. On one hand it's the company's 10th year edition of iPhones and over that the Cupertino Giant has consecutively launched three similar looking iPhones. Both factors call for a big change in design and function with the new iPhone 8.

So far, most of the leaks suggest that this will be the year Apple radically changes the design of the iPhone and sets a new standard for upcoming flagships. The most prominent of the leaks, an iPhone 8 with bezel-less display, has been confirmed by KGI security analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The predictions/leaks suggest that iPhone 8 will be the first truly bezel-less phone. The "highest screen-to-body ratio" is expected to be unlike any other phone in the current market. These forecasts are not only limited to iPhone 8 but also the alleged iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

The report is divided between an OLED iPhone and LCD iPhone. OLED clearly indicates towards the iPhone 8 whereas the LCD phones are expected to be iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.



The OLED display on the iPhone 8 will house a virtual home button but according to Kuo, that button won't double up as a fingerprint sensor. There is no mention of a fingerprint sensor, even at the back side of the device.



While fingerprint sensors are still irreplaceable as a security measure on phones, Apple might go for a 3D facial recognition system in exchange of a biometric sensor, according to the analyst.



The iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus is reported to sport a 4.7 inch and a 5.5inch LCD sceen respectively. The smaller variant might sport 2GB RAM whereas the bigger, iPhone 7Plus will come with 3GB RAM to support the dual-camera.



In line with the previous rumours, all three phones will be launched together but that doesn't necessarily mean that they'll be available right after the launch. According to the Kuo, the launch is predicted to happen in October-November & August-September as production ramp-up schedules of OLED iPhone & LCD iPhone, respectively.



The shipments of the three new models are expected to begin in the fiscal year of 2017 and might range around 80-85mn units, with an equal split between OLED & LCD versions.



Though the 10th anniversary edition of phone is expected to launch in September, the buyers will have to be extremely lucky to get their hands on one of them in the initial sales.



According to Kuo, launch date of the OLED version may trail that of LCD models, and supply tightness may not improve before the first half of 2018. The report also suggests that the iPhone 8 will be launched in limited colours to maintain the "boutique image" of the device.