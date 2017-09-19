Moto G4 Plus to get Android Oreo despite not being on Motorola's update list

Earlier we reported that Motorola launched a list of devices that will be receiving the Android Oreo update. One of the most shocking exclusions from the list was last year's Moto G4 Plus. The company chose not to update the device despite earlier promises that the device will get Android O update.

A Redditor posted a series of old posters where the brand had promised that the device will get the Android O update. On the contrary, Motorola gradually modified or deleted the tweets that promised the update. The company silently removed all references of Moto G4 Plus getting Android Oreo update.

This move was seen as backtracking on Motorola's part. However, noticing the surge in complaints about the update list. According to a report by IBT, Motorola released a statement saying there was an initial error in marketing materials of Moto G4 Plus.

Here's the official statement launched by the company:

"It's been brought to our attention that there were some errors in our marketing materials around Android O upgrades for Moto G4 Plus. This was an oversight on our part and we apologize for this miscommunication. It's our general practice for the Moto G family to get one major OS upgrade per device, but it's important to us we keep our promises, so in addition to the N upgrade it has already received, we will be upgrading Moto G4 Plus to Android O. Because this is an unplanned upgrade, it will take some time to fit it into our upgrade schedule. Watch our software upgrade page for more information."

Though Moto G4 Plus users have a reason to rejoice, the Android Oreo update will be much delayed as the company claims it wasn't in the original plan.

According to Google, the new Android Oreo update will be "safer, smarter, powerful and sweeter" than ever. The latest update will not be a visual overhaul but will have substantial improvement in performance and safety. This will be the fourth consecutive Android update that utilizes material design.

The new update brings features like Picture in Picture mode that allows users to multitask much more efficiently. With the PiP mode, most of the apps can be converted into floating tabs on the screen which can be placed according to the user's choice.

There are numerous changes to the lockscreen as well. In terms of design, the lock screen notifications will look much more organized and minimal. There are modifications made to the lockscreen with custom shortcuts and notifications.

