OnePlus 5 brings OnePlus 3T production to an end, but sales will continue till stocks last

Despite One Plus India's plans to stop the production of OnePlus3T and dedicatedly focus on its new flagship OnePlus 5, the phonemaker has assured that it would continue to sell OnePlus3T till the end of the year. OnePlus India said in a blogpost that there would be limited numbers of the OnePlus 3T available as the company got ready to launch OnePlus 5.



"The OnePlus 3T (both 64GB and 128GB variants) will continue to be available for purchase in India until later this year. OnePlus products and accessories are available through all three official sales channels, including oneplusstore.in, Amazon.in and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore," OnePlus India said in an email.

Even though One Plus has said that the phone would continue to be available, it would be pertinent to note that it would no longer produce Oneplus 3T. This could mean that the phones would not be available after the existing stocks run out.



Meanwhile, there is a lot of excitement surrounding OnePlus 5 which will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor. "We're proud to announce the OnePlus 5 will feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, which sets the foundation for smooth, powerful, and efficient performance. With graphically-demanding apps, for example, you'll notice how fast they load and how well they run," Lau said in his blog on the company's official forum said.

OnePlus 5 will come equipped with a 5.5-inch quad-HD display with 1440x2560 pixels resolution, 6GB of RAM and dual cameras at the back.

The processor should easily handle these specifications with grace and still have some juice to spare. Clocked at 2.45 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is the most powerful mobile processor the company has to offer. The SoC comes with a 64-bit 10 nm architecture which makes it 35 per cent smaller and 25 per cent more power effective, Qualcomm claims at its website. It is made up of eight Kryo 280 CPU cores.

