OnePlus outperforms Samsung, Apple; becomes best selling premium smartphone brand

While Google, Apple and Samsung jostle for the premium smartphone segment, Chinese manufacturer OnePlus has managed to grab the biggest pie of the premium smartphone market.

According to a report by International Data Corporation's (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker 2017 for Q2, OnePlus managed to achieve the top position in the premium segment with 57 per cent of sales credited to its name.

The brand has outperformed its rivals and that too with a considerable margin. Apple, one of the favorites in the segment had to satisfy with the second position with a 38 per cent share.

The biggest push in terms of sales came from the sales season. According to the brand's official e-tailer Amazon India, OnePlus did exceptionally well during its sales this quarter. They claim that OnePlus 5 was the bestselling smartphone during the Prime Day sale.

Amazon offered the device at a discounted price during the sale. The e-tailer has resumed the offer in its pre-diwali Great Indian Sale. OnePlus 3T will be available at Rs 24,999 and customers can get 15 per cent cash back if they chose to pay using Amazon Pay.

Considering that OnePlus' flagship OnePlus 5 stands tall against industry giants like Apple and Samsung shows the brand's growing trust in India. OnePlus has decided to skip the OnePlus 5T variant and has decided to launch the OnePlus 6 early next year.

The Chinese brand claims to function on very small profit margins, which can be the reason why OnePlus devices fail to give out massive discounts. Despite that, the OnePlus line-up has proven to be a success even in the presence of mega brands like Apple and Samsung.