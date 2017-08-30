Redmi 4 with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage to go on sale on Amazon and Xiaomi website

Redmi 4 will go on sale today on Xiaomi's official website and Amazon.in. The device is priced at Rs 6,999 and is one of the strongest competitor in the budget-smartphone segment. Redmi 4 comes with a unibody design and a metal build which gives the device a premium look without the heavy price tag.



Last week, the company also announced the 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage variant for the Redmi 4. The 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and is only available in Gold colour.



Here are the key features of the device:

The rear panel of the device houses a 13Megapixel primary camera with 5 element lens and f/2.0 aperture. In the front facing camera, the device comes with a 5Megapixel module

It sports a comfortable 5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 293 pixel density



The device is powered by 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa core processor which is assisted by Adreno 505 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via a MicroSD card



Redmi 4 has a hybrid SIM slot which can either limit you to one SIM and one MicroSD card or two SIMs



A 4100mAh lithium-ion battery gives the device a standby time of 432 hours.



Xiaomi might also launch a dual-lens camera phone, Mi5X on September 5. This will be Xiaomi's first dual-lens phone in India, which the company claims, uses the same camera as the one used in Xiaomi's flagship Mi6.

Other than the additional camera module, the device comes with specifications similar to Redmi Note 4.It sports a unibody design similar to the newly launched Mi Max 2 and also takes design cues from iPhone 7, where the antenna lines have been pushed to the edges.

The device is powered by an octacore Snapdragon 625 chipset which can also be found on the Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2. Xiaomi Mi5X will come with a combination of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with a 5.5 inch FullHD screen and has a finger print sensor on the back of the phone. Above the fingerprint sensor, the device features two camera modules setup horizontally.

The camera comprises one 12 megapixel wide angle camera with a 1.25 micron pixel size and another module with a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 1micron pixel size and an f/2.6 aperture.