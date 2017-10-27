WhatsApp's 'Delete for Everyone' feature rolling out to Android, iOS users; learn how to use it

WhatsApp is finally pushing out the 'Delete for Everyone' feature with the stable build of the device. The update will be available for Android, iOS and Windows Phone operating system. The update will be pushed out gradually across these platforms.

What is 'Delete for Everyone'?

Ever come across a situation where you've sent the wrong message to the wrong person? This is where this new feature will help. WhatsApp has become the go-to application for all communication, be it personal or professional. With such blurred lines in between it's easy to mix up names and occasionally send an inappropriate text to someone who was not suppose to receive it.

Using this feature the sender can tap of the erroneous message and select the 'delete for everyone' feature. This will delete the text on the receiver's device. However, there are terms and conditions attached to this. The message can only be deleted within seven minutes after being sent.

Quoted WhatsApp texts cannot be deleted even within seven minutes. Another major condition will be that the receiver's WhatsApp application should be up to date. The feature will not function with an older version on either end. WhatsApp on Symbian operating system will also not be able to get this new update.

This new feature will reach most devices gradually. However, iOS users might start receiving it earlier than others.