Xiaomi launches Reward Mi program in India

After expanding to offline retail and launching first Mi Home in India, Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has announced a Reward Mi program on Mi.com in India. This program will entitle registered mi.com users to obtain reward benefits while purchasing Xiaomi products from the website. Consumers who register for the Reward Program between June 15 to June 21 will receive 50 Mi tokens as the welcome gesture.

This program will be launched in three phases of which the first phase goes live today. Under the first phase, users will earn Mi Tokens for each transaction on Mi.com, depending on the amount they have shopped for. For each transaction on mi.com, users get 10 per cent of the transaction value as Mi Tokens, which will be credited only upon the successful delivery of the product. Later, these Mi Tokens can be redeemed to get price benefits through different means during the next purchase on the website.

Users can convert rewards for accessory coupons where 2500 reward points can be exchanged for Rs 100 accessory coupon or 10000 points for Rs 1,000 accessory coupon. A 1000 reward points can also get user an f-code for purchasing Redmi Note 4 2GB 32GB variant, which means the user will not have to wait for the flash sale. Also, the Mi Tokens will be valid for a period of anywhere between 12 to 24 months. For instance, Mi Tokens before December 31 2017 will be valid till December 31, 2018. Tokens earned between Jan 1 to December 31, 2018 will stay valid till December 31, 2019.

The second phase of the reward program will be a referral-based offering, allowing Mi Fans to invite more friends to become Mi.com users and earn Mi Tokens in return. The second phase will go live from the first week of August. There isn't any timeline shared for the third phase which will include Tier privileges. Under this, customers will fall into different tiers based on their previous purchases and each tier will have special privileges including express delivery, early access to sales, products and more.

