Xiaomi Mi A1 gets permanent price cut, now available at Rs 13,999

Xioami's Mi A1 was introduced as the first Android One device from the top smartphone company in the country. The device comes with Android One which is also promised to get the next two major Android updates including Android Oreo.

Xiaomi has permanently reduced the price of the Mi A1 by giving a flat price-cut of Rs 1,000. The device is now available at Rs 13,999 down from the price of Rs 14,9999. Currently, Xiaomi Mi A1 is available in two colours black and gold. The device had received a further discount during Flipkart's Big Shopping Day sale last week.

The Mi A1 comes with a full metal-body construction with rounded edges for better ergonomics. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. A 5.5 inch display features on the front panel of the display which is also covered by Corning Gorilla Glass. According to Xiaomi, the device has a sheet of Pryolytic graphic sheet that protects it from high temperatures.

The camera being the USP of the device comes with two 12 Megapixel cameras with 2x optical zoom. The camera setup has one telephoto lens and another wide-angle lens which according to the company is great for clicking portraits. It also comes with smart beautify and natural colour correction in the camera app.



Xiaomi has been very confident about the Mi A1's camera. The company launched a few camera samples in direct comparison with iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5 which were flagships of their respective at the time of the launch of Mi A1.

The device features a moderate 3080 mAh Li-polymer battery and comes with Android Nougat 7.1.2 out of the box. Being an Android One smartphone the device will get confirmed upgrades to Android Oreo and Android P.