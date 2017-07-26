Xiaomi's Mi Max 2 to go on sale tomorrow at 10 am; features and specifications

Mi Max 2, the 6.44 inch phablet from Xiaomi will go on sale tomorrow. The device will be available on Flipkart and Xiaomi India's official website at 10 am tomorrow. This will be the second sale of the device after its launch earlier this month.

Similar to its predecessor, the phone commands a niche market in India. The device comes with a massive battery, a large FullHD screen and front firing speaker which makes it a device good for media consumption.

Here are the highlights of the device:

Processor

Starting with the core of the device, the processor, Mi Max 2 features a Snapdragon 625 chipset. Contrary to the rumours, Xiaomi decided to go with Redmi Note 4's processor for both its variant. Earlier speculations claimed that the device would come in two variants, one with Snapdragon 626 and the other with Snapdragon 660.

The processor is accompanied with 4GB RAM on both the devices. The variants will only be distinguished in accordance with the internal storage. One will come with 64GB and the other with 128GB. Xiaomi has decided to go big on internal storage this year. Last year the company launched the Mi Max with 32GB and 64GB options.

Design

In terms of design, the phone seems much smoother than the previous version. The most evident difference can be seen at the back of the device. Xiaomi has done away with antenna lines on the rear panel and has gone for a smoother, more rounded finish on the rim of the device. According to the company, this will help with the ergonomics of the 6.44-inch phablet.

However, the company has retained the positioning of the fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The all metal construction and absence of the antenna lines gives a more slab-like design to the device; one can spot similar design cues on the iPhone 7. The speaker grills have been tweaked for better stereo sound which the company claims is big improvement over last years' Mi Max.

Battery

Xiaomi has set the standards for battery performance in the Redmi line-up, with Redmi 4 claiming a two-day battery life. The Mi Max 2 is claiming to have the same performance with a mammoth 5,300mAh battery. The massive size of the screen allows the device to house this huge battery. The Mi Max 2 supports Quick Charge 3.0, which according to the company can recharge 68 percent in just one hour.