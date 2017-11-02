Xiaomi's MIUI 9 stable update expected to start rolling out today; list of devices that may receive it

Xiaomi will be launching a new smartphone series which will be centered on the selfie-camera. Along with the launch, the company will be releasing Global MIUI 9 in India. The update should start rolling-out to current generation Xiaomi devices within a few days of launch.

The Chinese company announced the decision on its official Twitter handle. Xiaomi has also been using two hashtag trends which signals that the company is planning to launch new smartphones as well.

We listened to your requests. Global MIUI 9 is coming to India on 2nd Nov. Are you excited? #LightningFast â¡

500 RT & we'll reveal more. pic.twitter.com/FCdpM286Zv - MIUI India (@MIUI_India) October 27, 2017

Earlier, we reported that the company is planning to launch a selfie-centric smartphone. Xioami India's chief Manu Kumar Jain even launched a #YourBestSelfie campaign for the alleged new series of smartphones.

MIUI 9 will be an incremental update which will bring few of Android Nougat's trademark features to Xiaomi devices. The update will bring features like split screen mode and Xiaomi's other AI specific features. The company has, so far, launched the AI based features in China due to the nuances of changing the language.

These are the devices that are expected to receive the update in time: