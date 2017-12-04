Xiaomi's Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus to launch after two days; expected features, design

The long wait is finally coming to an end for all Xiaomi enthusiasts. The Chinese company will be launching the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus on December 7 in China. The company confirmed the launch date from its Weibo account.

A new post from the company suggests that the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will be launched with the latest MIUI 9 out of the box. So far, leaks have suggested that the Redmi 5 will feature a 5.7inch full display and the Redmi 5 Plus will feature a 5.9 inch display. Earlier, the device was spotted on the listing of Chinese regulator TENAA. So far, most major reports corroborate each other.

Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will feature a 1.8GHz processor which could be the Snapdragon 625. However, considering previous iterations of the device, Xiaomi might opt for a more budget oriented Snapdragon 450.

The device is expected to feature a much smaller 3200mAH battery in comparison to last year's Redmi 4. The Redmi device will come in three variants with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB variants.

In terms of camera, the device will feature a 12 Megapixel rear camera and a 5 Megapixel front facing camera. The smartphone will also come with MIUI 9 which will be based on Android 7.1.2. The leaks suggest that the device will come with a Hybrid SIM slot in China. However, similar to the Redmi 5A, the Indian variant might come with a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

Coming to the bigger Redmi 5 Plus, the device will come with a bigger 4000mAH battery and stronger Snapdragon 600-series chipset.

The launch is scheduled for December 7 and the company is expected to bring the new devices to India soon after the launch. The new Redmi series will help Xiaomi maintain its stronghold in the budget and mid-range segment.