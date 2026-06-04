Delhi hotel fire: Owner Lavkesh Bajaj arrested; CM Gupta seeks detailed report, orders probe

Delhi hotel fire: Delhi Police have arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the Flourish Stay B&B in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, after a fire at the property killed at least 21 people and left dozens injured. An FIR has been registered under charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation will look into whether negligence and regulatory violations contributed to the deaths.

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Police had earlier issued a Look-Out Circular against Bajaj and his wife to prevent them from leaving the country while multiple teams searched for them. Bajaj is to be produced before Delhi’s Saket Court on Thursday.

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The fire broke out at around 8.30 am on Wednesday at the hotel in Hauz Rani and spread rapidly through the five-storey building. Officials said the structure had only one entry-exit point, small and permanently sealed windows, a sensor-operated main door, and limited escape options. Smoke and heat quickly trapped those inside. The victims included Indians and foreign nationals, many staying there while relatives were being treated at nearby hospitals.

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Investigators said the establishment had approval for only six rooms under the Delhi government’s Bed & Breakfast policy but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including accommodation in the basement. They are also examining whether additional floors were constructed over the years without required approvals and without informing authorities.

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Officials said the building was over 15 metres tall and was operating without the mandatory Fire Safety No Objection Certificate. The probe is also looking at the building’s congested location and overhead electric cables, and whether they affected rescue and firefighting operations.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have started in the ground-floor restaurant after electrical equipment was switched on. As flames spread, rescue workers and local residents pulled out those trapped inside. At least 58 people were rescued and taken to hospitals, where 21 were declared brought dead. The dead included nine Indians, eight of them from an extended family, and 12 foreigners whose relatives were being treated in nearby hospitals.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday that she had sought a detailed report from the South Delhi district magistrate on the tragedy and warned of stern action if lapses were found. "Lapses that culminated in the tragic fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be examined with utmost seriousness, and accountability will be fixed wherever it lies," Gupta said in a post on X.

She said a magisterial inquiry had been ordered and an FIR had been registered against the owner of the property. "A city-wide crackdown will be launched against illegal properties, unauthorised guest houses and establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building by-laws. Such premises will be sealed and prosecuted in accordance with the law," Gupta added.

