Xiaomi sold around 10 million smartphones in the month of September alone

Xiaomi's chief Lei Jun shared on his Wiebo account that the company has managed to sell 10 million Mi smartphones in September. The company achieved this feat when Indian e-tailers were offering aggressive festive discounts on a wide range of products.

Xiaomi has been in the Indian market since almost three years and the company has achieved some great feat by breaking records. Earlier this year, the company's Redmi Note 4 claimed to be the best selling device in the online segment. Claiming that out of every seven devices that were purchased, one was the Redmi Note 4.

Xioami's 'Diwali with Mi' sale was also responsible for the company's impressive feat in the month of September. The sale had offers ranging from flat discounts on popular products to even a few products at Re 1.

The post on Lei Jun's Weibo account claims that the company will continue to thrive and put efforts on research and development of better devices. The company recently launched the bezel-less Mi Mix 2, a second generation device from one of Xiaomi's most original product line-up. The device has an impressive screen to body ratio 93 per cent.

Other than that the company joined hands with Google to launch Xiaomi's first Android One device. The Mi A1 comes with dual camera, which the company claims is borrowed from its flagship Mi6. The highlight however is the device's software which is stock Android. The device will even be upgraded to Android P.