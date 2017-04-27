Xiaomi's flagship Mi 6 not coming to India, here's why

Last year, Xiaomi had launched the Mi 5 in India but was highly criticised for launching its lowest variant of the device. This year, the company has decided not to launch their flagship in India. According to a report by India Today Tech, the company's latest device Xiaomi Mi6 won't be hitting Indian shelves.



The Mi 6 was launched last week and received tremendous response from Indian media. However, the Chinese smartphone brand has been clear with its intentions about not launching the flagship devices in India, and this year is no different. Xiaomi claims that bringing flagship devices to India will get too expensive for the company.



Maybe, Mi5 was a perfect example why the company is this reluctant in launching its best in India. Last year's Xiaomi Mi 5 received a lukewarm response in the Indian market. However, that was because the company just launched the base variant of the device and was pitting against the likes of OnePlus 3.



Although Xiaomi is not launching their flagship in India, but the India Today report claims there's something in the pipeline for our market. Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 and Mi Note 3 are possible contenders but then again, they fall in the "expensive" bracket too.



In China, Xiaomi Mi 6 has received an overwhelming response. The device's first flash sale will happen on April 28 and within a week it has managed to cross 10 lakh registrations for the sale. Though the Indian market won't get its hands on Xiaomi's beautiful flagship, here are the specifications that would have made it a great buy.



The Mi 6 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, the same chipset powering Samsung's Galaxy S8. It further packs in 6GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU.

Featuring a 5.15inch 1080p display, the Mi 6 boasts a stainless steel border running on the edges with a curved glass body and is splash resistant.



It comes with a dual camera setup at the rear - 12MP wide-angle sensor with 4-axis optical image stabilisation and a 12MP telephoto lens. It also comes with a dedicated Potrait Mode. The latter can be used for 2x optical lossless zoom.



Xiaomi has done away with the 3.5mm audio jack and the Type-C port will be used for charging, headphones and even data transfer. The Mi 6 also packs in a 3350 mAh battery.