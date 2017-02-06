Lenovo Yoga 510 review: A good mid-level convertible

Since the inception in 2012, Lenovo's Yoga series has been a combination of a beauty with the beast. Most of the Yoga series devices are good looking and offer great performance too.

And the mid-range Yoga 510 continues to live up to the expectations. It instantly clicks on the beauty part. While it continues to have the same design language, the neat straight line design of this convertible looks neat. The lid has a matte finish and the thin silver line running around the keyboard and track pad makes it more appealing.

The hinge mechanism that facilitates the tent and the tablet mode has been done in silver (in both the colour variants - black and white). The hinge not only complements the design but is sturdy to handle daily movement. The convertible has a 14inch IPS screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution with good touch response. The brightness levels are good and long sessions do not strain eyes. Watching videos and movies on the device was a delight and was complemented with great sound output as the stereo speakers are powered by Harman.

The keyboard is spaced out and is comfortable to type on. However, as my primary machine is a 15.6inch laptop, I felt the keyboard to be a little cramped but got a hang of it in a couple of days. The touchpad was smooth and there wasn't any urge to plug in a Bluetooth mouse. Lenovo hasn't compromised on the ports on this machine - it has got one USB 2.0, two USB 3.0, HDMI port, LAN, audio combo jack and a card reader. The Yoga 510 looks sleek but isn't exactly light weight as it measures at 1.75kg. Overall, it is can be conveniently used as a laptop and even as a tablet.

The Lenovo Yoga 510 is powered by an Intel Core i5-7200U processor paired with 4GB of RAM and has 1TB hard drive. It runs on Windows 10 operating system. It also has a dedicated graphics card - AMD Radeon R5 M430 (2GB). Overall, the system is a decent performer - good for browsing the web, video playback, running apps and basic gaming. The first review units I received had some bugs as it used to slow down and even refuse to start up. But the replaced review unit had no such issues and showed no signs of lag. The Lenovo Yoga 510 packs in a 2CELL battery that lasted me over 5 hours on medium brightness, when used in the laptop mode. With such a battery backup and convenience to be used into various modes, it comes across a perfect travel companion too.

Bag it or Junk it: A good mid-level convertible.

Price: Rs 60,000

Plus: Display, Design

Minus: Cannot handle heavy graphic games