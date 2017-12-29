Tiger Zinda Hai hits double century at box office, beats Golmaal Again's lifetime earnings

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has becomes the second-highest grossing film of 2017 at the box office in just a week's time. With only Baahubali 2, the has crossed lifetime earnings of Golmaal Again which was over Rs 205 crore. The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film hit a double century at the box office on Friday and has its set eyes on Rs 300 crore mark, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

After tepid performance of Salman's big-budget movie like Tubelight this year, the success of Tiger Zinda Hai comes as a good news for him. This is the fifth Salman Khan movie to cross Rs 200 crore and 12th to cross Rs 100 crore. The prequel 'Ek Tha Tiger' had earned a total of Rs 198.78 crore.

The thriller sequel of Ek Tha Tiger is mostly shot in Abu Dhabi. The storyline of the blockbuster film is about rescuing 25 Indian nurses, who have been kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq, by the now married couple and parent to a child Tiger and Zoya.

Superstar Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai continue to have dream run at the box office with the blockbuster of the year making over Rs 200 crore on sixth day of its release.

#TZH crosses *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain [â¹ 205.67 cr] - the second highest grosser of 2017 - in 7 days... #TZH crosses *lifetime biz* of #EkThaTiger [â¹ 198.78 cr] in 7 days... #TigerZindaHai is now SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017, after #Baahubali2. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017

In its first week, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer film is running close to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi version) in terms of box office collection, which become the highest grossing Indian film of all time. Salman on Wednesday gave all the credit for the success of Tiger Zinda Hai to his co-star Katrina Kaif, saying that the film could well only because of "one reason, and that's Katrina Kaif".

And #TZH hits a DOUBLE CENTURY... #TigerZindaHai is on ð¥ð¥ð¥... Emerges an OUTRIGHT WINNER... Now eyes â¹ 300 cr Club... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr, Thu 15.42 cr. Total: â¹ 206.04 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017

The collective earning of the film in the UK, Australia and New Zealand on Monday and Tuesday were Rs 6.55 crore, Rs 4.7 crore, and Rs 1.96 crore, respectively. The year 2017 saw several big films like Tubelight and Rangoon crumbling at the box-office. "Tiger Zinda Hai has brought cheer, made the mood upbeat and the distributors/exhibitors - the backbone of the film industry - are sounding optimistic. The wave of pessimism has swept away, thankfully," said Taran in a recent blogpost.

The movie is releasing across a whopping 5,700 screens all over the world. Although it is more than Salman Khan's Tubelight and Sultan, it is still less than Bahubali 2 and Shahrukh Khan's Happy New Year. In this sequel, RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who are married and have a child set forth to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq. From thereon, Tiger and Zoya burst from one frame to another by kicking and punching the bad guys. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also directed Sultan.