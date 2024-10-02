scorecardresearch
Cancer daily horoscope for October 2, 2024: May get new sources of income. Your interest in risky matters will increase.

Cancer daily horoscope for October 2, 2024: You may also get new sources of income. Your hard work will bear fruit by evening and you will be successful. Today evening time will be best for you for any big investment. But before doing any big work, you must take the blessings of the elders in the house.

Cancer daily horoscope for October 2, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today you will need to pay attention to financial fronts. You may have to face some financial loss today. Today will be a busy day for you and you may have to make many important decisions. But you don't need to be disappointed. You can do good financial planning. You may also get new sources of income. Your hard work will bear fruit by evening and you will be successful. Today evening time will be best for you for any big investment. But before doing any big work, you must take the blessings of the elders in the house. Your financial situation may get a bit messy today if you do not pay attention to your expenses. This is not a good time to invest in real estate, so avoid buying or selling land/houses.

Jobs and Career: Pending tasks will be in your favor. A business trip is possible. You will perform impressively in all areas. Use the auspiciousness of time. Desired success will be achieved. Give up laziness. Increase activity at work. Achievements will increase in career and business. Your interest in risky matters will increase. The business will gain momentum. Respect will increase.

Health: Remain humble. Faith and confidence will increase. Your personality will be strengthened. Happiness and peace will remain. Hesitation will go away. Move forward with enthusiasm and confidence.
 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Oct 02, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
