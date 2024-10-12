Pisces daily horoscope for October 12, 2024: Try to minimize losses by being cautious in your investments. Work progress may be affected

Pisces daily horoscope for October 12, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says extravagance expenses will also increase. There is a need to control yourself. In any kind of big investment, take the advice of an experienced person, otherwise, money can get entangled. You will get success in reducing your expenses and your financial position will also remain strong. Today you may see some loss on the financial front. Try to minimize losses by being cautious in your investments. If possible, avoid investing at all during this period. There is a possibility of buying and selling land, property, and house. People involved in real estate, land, building, and contracting are not in much danger. Today will not be a good day for risky financial speculations and large amounts of trading. Protect your investments by choosing your moves carefully. It is advisable to wait for a more opportune time.

Jobs and Career: Work progress may be affected. Business efforts will be normal, and keep a check on borrowings. Adopt a policy of procrastination and avoid bragging. Maintain professionalism and pay attention to detail. Old issues may resurface, and you will be effective in management.

Health: You will participate in auspicious functions and spend time with joy and happiness. Health will be normal. Enthusiasm and morale will be high.