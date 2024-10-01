scorecardresearch
Business Today
Scorpio daily horoscope for October 1, 2024: Will get extra income. Follow policy and rules

Feedback

Scorpio daily horoscope for October 1, 2024: There will also be chances for extra income. Today will be a busy day in terms of work but you will see that your efforts are not in vain.

Scorpio daily horoscope for October 1, 2024: Today will be a busy day in terms of work

Scorpio daily horoscope for October 1, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says your hard work will finally pay off and you will get professional success. Today will be good for you from a business point of view. It will be a satisfactory time for you in financial matters. There will also be chances for extra income. Today will be a busy day in terms of work but you will see that your efforts are not in vain. Even in your earning circle today you will get news that a bonus or increase is being planned for you. Enjoy these developments because they are the result of your hard work over a long period.

Jobs and Career: Follow policy and rules, and maintain order and discipline. With hard work, you will achieve your goal, and maintain continuity in commerce and business. Business work will gain momentum, so be cautious and calm in various matters.

Health: Avoid making promises, and health will remain normal. There will be an emphasis on discipline, and maintaining a well-organized routine will be important. Pay attention to physical signs.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Oct 01, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
