2019 Honda Civic launch in India: Check out design, engine details, expected price

Honda is back in India with the tenth generation Civic, a car that once had a huge fan following in the country. Civic came to India as the eight gen car and ran between 2006 and 2012. Now, after a gap of five years, Honda is re-launching the Civic with a fresh new design, new features and a much needed diesel option. The Civic will look to take up the challenge and could unseat the likes of Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra from the top positions.

The exteriors of the new 2019 Honda Civic are sporty with a two-tone diamond cut look and striking with the presence of the sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, the sloping rooflines heighten the overall look of the car. The 17-inch alloys also add to the overall stance of the new offering from the Honda. At the rear end of the car, the C-shaped lamps successfully disguise the bulkiness of the car.

The interiors of the new Honda Civic are the sportiest in its segment in India. The build quality soothes the eye with the use of beige coloured materials and streamlined design. The car comes fitted with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also an option of auto-climate control, cruise control, electric sunroof and more.

Under the hood, the new 2019 Honda Civic will come with a 1.8-litre diesel engine that pumps out 141 bhp and a 1.6-litre petrol engine pushing 120 bhp. The cars diesel engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and the petrol engine is paired with a CVT transmission. As far as the fuel efficiency is concerned, the new 2019 Honda Civic delivers a segment-leading fuel efficiency of 26.8 kmpl.

The tenth-generation Honda Civic is expected to be priced in India between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and at this range the car is expected to be a big hit with its original fans and the new buyers.

