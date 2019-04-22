2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Auto giant starts shipping Alto 800 facelift; check out new features, price

Homegrown auto giant Maruti Suzuki has started shipping the much-awaited 2019 Maruti Alto 800 facelift. The revamped model comes with additional safety equipment, which can also be seen in all top-selling cars, including Alto K10 and Alto 800, of Maruti Suzuki. Following the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 145 safety norms, the company has introduced airbags on the driver side for lower variants while on both sides for the higher ones. However, there's not much clarity as to how many structural changes have been included in the Maruti Alto 800.

The inside design has been changed to suit the latest trends, including a new grille and a bigger bumper with a large air intake facility. The front styling also includes bug-like headlamps and chunky black cladding at the centre, reported NDTV Auto. The company has only kept the Alto badge on its rear.

With the new Alto 800 design, you will also get five-speed manual gearbox, and the dual-tone dashboard and steering wheel, which is already being used in K10. The facelift also comes with a new audio system with USB and Aux connectivity facility.

In terms of power, Maruti Alto facelift also has 796 cc three-cylinder petrol engine, with 47 bhp and 69 Nm peak torque. In terms of price, Maruti Alto 800 is expected to be Rs 10,000 more expensive than the previous model, which starts at Rs 2.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Maruti Suzuki had increased the prices of Alto K10 and Alto 800 in January. While the price of Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 was increased by Rs 10,000, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 prices shot up by Rs 7,000.

The company had upgraded its hatchback Alto K10 with various safety features in April, following which its prices jumped by Rs 23,000 in Delhi/NCR. The model now comes with various safety features like ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), driver airbag, reverse parking sensor, seed alert system, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder. Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region has varied from Rs 3.65 lakh to Rs 4.44 lakh, and in rest of the country from Rs 3.75 lakh to Rs 4.54 lakh.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

