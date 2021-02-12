2021 Jawa 42 launched in India: Check out price, upgrades

Classic Legends Pvt Ltd launched the updated 2021 Jawa 42 on Friday. The 2021 Jawa 42 has been priced at Rs 1,83,942 (Ex-showroom). The updated Jawa 42 has been launched with three new colour schemes, black 13-spoke alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and several other minor changes. The three new colours are - Orion Red, Sirius White and AllStar Black.

The Jawa 24 also gets re-designed body graphics aided with a grey classic sport stripe which runs along the length of the motorcycle. Apart from the design changes, the Jawa 42 gets an update to its seat, a retuned front suspension and a redesigned cross port flow of exhaust gases from the bike's cylinder.

Commenting on the launch of the updated Jawa 42, Classic Legends CEO Ashish Singh Joshi said, "Last year saw us coming up with the BS6 versions. We didn't stop at that and outdid ourselves with even bettering the performance and feel of our motorcycles, calling it the 2.1. We have made the exhaust note throatier and even more alluring, enhanced the seat and fine-tuned the cross-port engine for added punch."

"Our customers have always used the 42 as a canvass to express their creativity. Inspired by that, we have added three new colour schemes with 'classic sports' stripes, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard fitment & fly-screen and headlamp grille as accessories. The technological updates will be available throughout the Jawa and forty-two range and the customers will have the option of choosing the new accessories as well," added Joshi.

The redesigned seat provides better comfort and more room, according to the company. The stiffer suspension system has been re-tuned and now offers a better ground clearance especially while travelling on broken terrain. The re-tuned system provides improved handling and ride. The redesigned cross port flow allows for better efficiency of gas emissions from the Jawa 42's cylinder. According to the company, all these changes result in a marginally better performance of 2021 Jawa 42.

Jawa 42 boasts of a 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine which is capable of generating 27 bhp at around 6,800 rpm and 27.03 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The 2021 Jawa 42 is available for sale at Jawa dealerships across the country starting on Wednesday.

Also Read: Jawa, Jawa 42 sold out till September 2019, deliveries to begin from March