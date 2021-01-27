2021 Jeep Compass facelift launched in India; Check out price, features

The new 2021 Jeep Compass facelift was officially launched in the country on Wednesday. The starting price for 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top model of the car has been priced at Rs 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest model of the iconic Jeep Compass was revealed just a few days ago and has now been officially launched in India. The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift gets a multitude of upgraded features and an all-new interior. It will be available in four trim levels

2021 Jeep Compass facelift: exterior and interior

No major exterior revisions have been made in the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift compared to the older version. The few changes that have been made include - an updated version of Jeep's seven-slat front grille, slimmer headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a brand

new front bumper with a larger air dam, and new fog lights and alloy wheels.

The interior is where most of the changes to the new 2021 Jeep Compass facelift can be found. The car has a revamped dashboard which has a 10.1-inch touchscreen fitted in the centre of it. Below the screen are new, slim AC vents and also HVAC controls. The Jeep

Compass now has double-stitched leather inserts on the dashboard. It has a new three-spoke steering wheel and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

2021 Jeep Compass facelift engine

The Jeep Compass facelift has a 173 hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 163hp, 1.4-lire turbo-petrol engine, similar to the older version of the Jeep Compass. Both these engines have six-speed manuals as standard transmission systems, with the petrol version getting

the option having a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. For the diesel version, there is an option of getting nine-speed torque converter auto.

2021 Jeep Compass facelift features

The top model of 2021 Jeep Compass facelift has FCA's UConnect UConnect 5 infotainment system which comes with integrated Amazon Alexa support. It also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system is capable of receiving over the air updates.

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift also features LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging. The car also boasts of a 360-degree parking camera, powered tailgate, 8-way electrically-adjustable front seats. The car is

held up by 18-inch alloy wheels.

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will compete with SUVs such as Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Hyundai Tucson.

