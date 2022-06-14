2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior revealed ahead of launch

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio-N, which debuts in India on June 27, will see complete revamp in the cabin with a better design and more tech onboard.

Mahindra has also revealed a number of features that will be included in the vehicle, like the AdrenoX user interface.

Scorpio-N is longer and wider than the current-gen Scorpio, the Scorpio-N measures 4,662mm in length, 1,917mm in width and 1,870mm in height; the SUV sits on a 2,750mm wheelbase. This means the Scorpio-N is around 206mm longer and 100mm wider.

Some important features on the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will include an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, brown and black upholstery, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Moreover, the new Scorpio-N will get a 3D sound system from Sony.

The Scorpio N will also get wireless charging, a dual pod instrument cluster with a MID unit, an engine start-stop button, cruise control, multiple drive modes, six airbags, roof-mounted speakers.

The SUV also gets captain seats in the second row and front-facing seats in the third row

Scorpio N will be offered with the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and the new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol. Both units will come paired with manual and automatic transmission.