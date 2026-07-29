Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
Ather EL, Honda Activa 7G among top 4 Family Scooters launching in 2026

Ather EL, Honda Activa 7G among top 4 Family Scooters launching in 2026

Coming this year: Ather’s EL, Simple’s Arrive, VinFast’s Viper E and the all-new Honda Activa 7G — four family-focused scooters are launching to simplify everyday rides.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 7:20 AM IST
Ather EL, Honda Activa 7G among top 4 Family Scooters launching in 2026four family-focused scooters — from Ather’s affordable EL to Honda’s trusted Activa

India’s two-wheeler market is ready for another wave of family-orientated scooter launches as manufacturers sharpen focus on comfort, range and value. Here is a list of four new scooters promising range, comfort and everyday practicality that are expected to be launched in the Indian market this year.

READ ALSO: Thinking of switching to electric? These 5 scooters make the decision straightforward

Advertisement

Ather’s EL 

Ather is gearing up to unveil its new family electric scooter built on the versatile EL platform on August 29. Positioned as the brand’s most affordable offering, the EL-based scooter adopts a rounded, familiar scooter silhouette and will reportedly support battery packs from 2 kWh to 5 kWh. Ather’s first EL model, likely the EL01, is expected with 2–4 kWh battery options and a claimed riding range of about 100–160 km. The company has teased innovations across charging, software and ownership services at the launch.

VinFast Viper E 

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has filed designs for the Viper E and plans to launch it in India later this year. The Viper retains large-wheel, Asian-style scooter proportions with sportier styling, including a wide front apron and sleek LED lighting. In overseas markets it’s offered with two battery options: a single 1.5 kWh unit (around 82 km claimed range) and a 3 kWh twin pack (about 145 km claimed). The scooter is capable of reaching a top speed of 70–90 km/h.

Advertisement

Honda’s Activa 7G 

The Honda Activa is probably one of the most popular scooters in India. Honda is currently working on the Activa 7G, which is expected to be launched later this year. It will succeed the current Activa 6G 110 in terms of design. Honda’s Activa 7G will carry forward the popularity of the Activa line with subtle visual tweaks rather than a complete redesign.

Expected updates include chrome inserts, cosmetic refinements, an external fuel filler lid, a silent starter, an engine start/stop switch and roomy under-seat storage. The Activa 7G is likely to retain the familiar 109cc engine that makes about 7.6 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque, keeping it squarely in the practical family scooter segment.

Advertisement

Simple Arrival

Simple Energy is getting ready to launch a new electric scooter called the Arrive, slated for a September 2 debut. Test mules show family-friendly features such as a flat single-piece seat, twin rear shock absorbers, a centre stand and alloy wheels. The scooter carries practical touches like a TFT display, a handlebar-mounted headlamp and LED taillamps. Powertrain and battery details remain unconfirmed, but the Arrive is expected to compete with mid-range electric scooters from Ather Rizta and Bajaj Chetak.

CAN READ: Maruti, Honda and hybrid cars battle for mileage crown: These fuel-efficient cars could save you thousands every year

Together, these launches underline manufacturers’ push to combine practicality, range and value as India’s scooter market evolves toward electrification while retaining strong demand for reliable options.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 7:20 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more