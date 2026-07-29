Ather EL, Honda Activa 7G among top 4 Family Scooters launching in 2026

Ather is gearing up to unveil its new family electric scooter built on the versatile EL platform on August 29. Positioned as the brand’s most affordable offering, the EL-based scooter adopts a rounded, familiar scooter silhouette and will reportedly support battery packs from 2 kWh to 5 kWh. Ather’s first EL model, likely the EL01, is expected with 2–4 kWh battery options and a claimed riding range of about 100–160 km. The company has teased innovations across charging, software and ownership services at the launch.

VinFast Viper E

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has filed designs for the Viper E and plans to launch it in India later this year. The Viper retains large-wheel, Asian-style scooter proportions with sportier styling, including a wide front apron and sleek LED lighting. In overseas markets it’s offered with two battery options: a single 1.5 kWh unit (around 82 km claimed range) and a 3 kWh twin pack (about 145 km claimed). The scooter is capable of reaching a top speed of 70–90 km/h.

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Honda’s Activa 7G

The Honda Activa is probably one of the most popular scooters in India. Honda is currently working on the Activa 7G, which is expected to be launched later this year. It will succeed the current Activa 6G 110 in terms of design. Honda’s Activa 7G will carry forward the popularity of the Activa line with subtle visual tweaks rather than a complete redesign.

Expected updates include chrome inserts, cosmetic refinements, an external fuel filler lid, a silent starter, an engine start/stop switch and roomy under-seat storage. The Activa 7G is likely to retain the familiar 109cc engine that makes about 7.6 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque, keeping it squarely in the practical family scooter segment.

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Simple Arrival

Simple Energy is getting ready to launch a new electric scooter called the Arrive, slated for a September 2 debut. Test mules show family-friendly features such as a flat single-piece seat, twin rear shock absorbers, a centre stand and alloy wheels. The scooter carries practical touches like a TFT display, a handlebar-mounted headlamp and LED taillamps. Powertrain and battery details remain unconfirmed, but the Arrive is expected to compete with mid-range electric scooters from Ather Rizta and Bajaj Chetak.

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Together, these launches underline manufacturers’ push to combine practicality, range and value as India’s scooter market evolves toward electrification while retaining strong demand for reliable options.