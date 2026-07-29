Booking Tatkal tickets from Aug 1? This new Railway rule could make or break your reservation

Under the revised arrangement, passengers will no longer be allowed to directly crowd the ticket counters for Tatkal booking. Instead, they will first receive tokens and then be called up in an orderly manner, which is meant to make the process smoother and more transparent. The system is being introduced specifically for West Central Railway’s Tatkal counter bookings from August 1.

Token timings and limits

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM), Kota Division, tokens for AC classes will be distributed from 8:30 am to 9:00 am, while non-AC tokens will be issued from 9:30 am to 10:00 am. Each reservation counter will issue 10 tokens for AC Tatkal and 15 tokens for non-AC Tatkal bookings. Passengers will still need to follow the standard Tatkal booking window, which opens at 10:00 am for AC classes and 11:00 am for non-AC classes, one day before the journey date.

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New categories introduced for tatkal token distribution

The zonal railway has introduced two priority categories for Tatkal token distribution:

Under Category A, passengers booking tickets for themselves or their family members will be given priority.

Category B includes all other passengers, who will be served only after all Category A bookings are completed.

Passengers applying under Category B must carry an Aadhaar card or any other valid photo identity card accepted by the Railways.

Those applying under Category A for themselves or a family member must carry their own valid photo ID as well as a valid identity document of the family member that proves the relationship.

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The railway official also said that the issued token will be strictly non-transferable, and the ticket will be issued only to the person in whose name the token has been issued. He also advised the passengers to reach the reservation centre at the designated time and carry a valid photo identity card to ensure the smooth conduct of the Tatkal reservation process.

Crackdown on touts and black marketing

The new rules are also expected to clamp down on touts, fake agents, and black market practices that often take over queues early in the morning. To receive a token, a passenger’s original ID proof will now be mandatory. The passenger’s name and details will be printed on the token, making it harder for someone else or an agent to misuse it. After receiving the token, passengers can wait comfortably near the counter, and they will be called to the window strictly according to their token number.

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Why the change matters

The new system is designed to reduce long queues, prevent disorder at stations, and improve the overall passenger experience. For regular Tatkal users, the change may mean better discipline at reservation counters, but it also means reaching the station within the new token distribution window will become crucial.

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IRCTC Booking Option for Aadhaar-Verified Users

Apart from PRS counters, the tickets under the Tatkal scheme can also be booked through the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/its app only by Aadhaar-authenticated users.