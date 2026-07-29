No browser, no extra app: You can now invest in UTI mutual funds on WhatsApp

The new feature allows investors to browse, invest and pay in one uninterrupted conversation on WhatsApp, without being redirected to a browser or another payment app. UTI Mutual Fund said it is among the first fund houses in India to offer native in-chat payments on the messaging platform.

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The service has been developed in partnership with CAMSPay, Gupshup and Meta's WhatsApp Business platform. According to the companies, keeping the entire transaction within WhatsApp is expected to reduce payment failures and drop-offs that often happen when users are redirected to external payment pages.

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"At UTI, we are committed to making investing simpler, faster, and more accessible for every investor. By becoming one of the first in the mutual fund industry to enable native in-chat payments on WhatsApp, we are meeting investors where they already are — on a channel they use every day. This is a significant step in our journey to make investing truly effortless for every Indian," said Mr. Peshotan Dastoor, Group President & Head – Sales, Product & Digital, UTI AMC.

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The company said investors can make one-time mutual fund payments through UPI without leaving the chat, making the process similar to sending a message on WhatsApp.

"CAMSPay enables WhatsApp Native Payment Solution to solve a real and measurable problem for BFSI institutions where payment drop-offs are caused by broken journeys and external redirections. By enabling in-chat one-time and recurring payments with automated WhatsApp notifications, we’re helping institutions shift WhatsApp from a communicational touchpoint into a relationship-based digital conversion platform. We are proud that UTI adopted this capability and launched it for investors," said Mr. Vasanth Jeyapaul, CEO, CAMSPay.

"Gupshup is delighted to power end-to-end customer experience for UTI Mutual Fund on WhatsApp, including payments in WhatsApp. We believe conversational journeys are the future of financial services engagement, and UTI's launch is a compelling example of what's possible when great institutions commit to meeting their customers on the channels they love," said Mr. Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer, Gupshup.

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This version leads with the benefit to investors instead of the partnership, making it more suitable for a consumer-facing publication while staying true to the information in the press release.