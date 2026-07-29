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Big milestone for India's hydrogen train: Delhi trials next? Here's why it matters to every traveller

Big milestone for India's hydrogen train: Delhi trials next? Here's why it matters to every traveller

India’s first hydrogen-powered train has completed more than 1,200 kilometres of trial runs and saved over 3,200 litres of diesel, according to the Railway Ministry.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Big milestone for India's hydrogen train: Delhi trials next? Here's why it matters to every travellerJind-Sonipat Hydrogen Train travelled 1200 kms; 3,000 litres of diesel exhaust replaced with water vapours

India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered train has crossed an important milestone, completing more than 1,200 kilometres of successful operations while saving over 3,200 litres of diesel, according to the Railway Ministry. The train, which emits only water vapour, is being seen as a major step toward cleaner and more efficient rail transport in the country.

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READ MORE: India's first hydrogen train covers 900 km in 5 days — tickets still Rs 10–25, zero emissions, water vapour only

Trial Run Success

The train was flagged off on July 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jind railway station in Haryana and has since run on the Jind-Sonipat route. According to the ministry till July 25, the train performed smoothly during its early trial phase and has already shown strong results in reducing fossil fuel use. The successful run is an encouraging sign for future deployment of hydrogen-based rail technology.

How It Works

Unlike conventional diesel locomotives, the hydrogen train generates electricity onboard through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen. The process powers the train without external electricity lines, and the only by-product is water vapour. The train is also supported by lithium iron phosphate batteries and hydrogen cylinders, making it one of the most advanced clean mobility projects in Indian Railways.

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Indigenous technology developed by Indian Railways

The hydrogen train has been developed entirely as an indigenous project by Indian Railways. It comprises 10 passenger coaches and two hydrogen driving power cars, together producing 2,400 kW of power. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has described the project as a landmark achievement, noting that the propulsion technology has been developed within India.

Safety features built into the train

The Railway Ministry said multiple safety mechanisms have been incorporated into the project. These include:

  • Independent hydrogen leak detection systems
  • Heat, flame and smoke sensors
  •  Automatic emergency shut-off systems
  • Continuous ventilation
  • Compliance with international safety standards
  • Mandatory technical validations before operations

The ministry said these systems are designed to ensure safe operation of hydrogen-powered trains under Indian conditions.

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WATCH THIS: No Diesel, No Emissions: PM Modi Launches India's First Hydrogen Train

Next Phase Ahead

Following the success of the Jind-Sonipat trials, Indian Railways is expected to begin testing the train on the Delhi route soon. The development is being viewed as part of India’s broader push for indigenous, low-emission transport under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative’. If the technology continues to perform well, hydrogen trains could become a key part of India’s future rail network.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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