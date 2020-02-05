Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes launches AMG GT 63S four-door coupe at Rs 2.42 crore

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG GT 63S 4 Door Coupe at the Auto Expo 2020, which it is claiming the fastest four-door production car. The luxury sports car is priced at for Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom).As per Mercedes-Benz, the new AMG GT 63S has a top speed of 305 kmph and can reach 0-100kmph in 3.2 second. The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S competes against Porsche Panamera Turbo, which is also a four-door performance car.

The new Mercedes AMG GT 63S 4 Door Coupe gets its power with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which generates 639hp and 900Nm of peak torque. The car gets a 9-speed automatic gearbox along with Mercedes' proprietary all-wheel-drive system 4Matic. The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, on the inside, has a twin 12.3-inch display for instrumentation and infotainment system, a newly designed steering wheel, and centre console with a touchpad.The luxury manufacturer also unveiled its AMG A35 Limousine, and new compact SUV GLA.

In India, the new Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine is likely to launch in June for starting price of Rs 40 lakh, while the SUV GLA is expected to launch in October 2020 and is likely to start from Rs 43 lakh.Moreover, the automaker also hinted that it will be launching its first electric vehicle EQC in April 2020 in India.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, says, "The exciting and innovative line-up of products on display underlines our commitment towards our customers. It is also a sign of our confidence in the potential of the country's automotive sector." "As a customer-focused brand, it is extremely satisfying and rewarding to be able to reach out to our customers, both current and potential via this platform, and show them what we have in store for them in 2020 and beyond," he adds.

He said, "The range of products showcased truly reflects the energy within Mercedes-Benz as we aim for another year as No.1 luxury car maker in India." Matthias Luehrs, Head Region Overseas, Mercedes-Benz, stated, "India remains an important emerging market for Mercedes-Benz and the three-pointed has earned impeccable customer trust that is the hallmark of a fundamentally strong brand. Our customers will be at the core of everything we do and it will be our endeavour to offer them the latest products and technologies and the best retail and customer service experiences."

