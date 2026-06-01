Auto Inc. clocks record car sales in May

India’s passenger vehicle industry witnessed its highest-ever sales in May as sales momentum continued despite back-to-back fuel price hikes.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd sold a total of 242,688 units, its highest-ever monthly sales volume. Domestic sales also reached an all-time high of 193,535 units. The sales to other OEMs were at 7,239 units, and exports were at 41,914 units. The country’s largest carmaker by volume saw 140% year-on-year growth in sales of entry-level cars such as the Alto and SPresso.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: Hiring a rental car abroad? 5 golden rules to spot hidden fees & insurance traps

Maruti Suzuki, which launched its maiden electric vehicle e-Vitara, earlier in 2026, saw its EV bookings jump 2 times after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to use EVs and cut down the use of fossil fuels.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), the country’s second-largest carmaker by volume, sold 58,021 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 11%, and overall, 59,573 vehicles, including exports.

“The sustained demand across our portfolio continues, constrained by supply chain challenges due to manpower shortages at select suppliers,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles delivered robust double-digit growth in May 2026, with wholesales up 42% to 59,790 units. Monthly EV sales hit a new high of 10,517, accelerating Tata Motors’ lead in India’s electric mobility space.

Advertisement

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported domestic sales of 47,837 units in May 2026, registering 9.1% YoY growth. With exports of 13,300 units, total monthly sales stood at 61,137 units, marking 4.1% YoY growth in May 2026.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported domestic sales of 47,837 units in May 2026, registering 9.1% YoY growth. With exports of 13,300 units, total monthly sales stood at 61,137 units, marking 4.1% YoY growth in May 2026.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor clocked sales of 33,128 units, reflecting a growth of 7% compared to 30,864 units sold in May 2025. This includes 30,574 units sold in the domestic market and 2,554 units exported.

Mass-premium automaker Kia India reported its highest-ever May sales since inception, with wholesale volumes of 27,586 units, recording a 23.6% year-on-year growth over 22,315 units sold in May 2025.

Advertisement

Kia India, one of the country’s leading mass-premium automakers, today announced its highest-ever May sales since inception, with wholesale volumes of 27,586 units, recording a 23.6% year-on-year growth over 22,315 units sold in May 2025. The strong performance during the month was led by the new Seltos, which continued its strong growth momentum by crossing the 10,000-unit sales every month since launched in January.

Renault India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Renault Group, recorded its ninth consecutive month of wholesale growth in May 2026, extending a strong growth streak that began in September 2025. The company reported a 64% year-on-year increase in wholesales during the month.

