Vodafone Idea: After 32% in a month, is the stock headed for more upside in June?

Answering the viewers/investors queries at Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV), Nilesh Jain, VP - Head of Technical and Derivative research at Centrum Finverse shared his views on select stocks as per the viewers' request.

A viewer named Satyaneel requested a short-term view on Vodafone Idea Ltd. Answering to him, Jain said tha Vodafone Idea has show a strong move in the last few sessions and the stock has given a breakout of long a long-consolidation at Rs 12.80 levels in May Series.

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He believes that the momentum is likely to continue to Rs 15-15.50 levels in the June series. He suggested that existing should continue to hold the stock for these levels with a strict stop loss of Rs 13.80 levels.



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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)