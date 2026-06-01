Zee secures FIFA World Cup rights for India, just 10 days before the tournament kicks off

Zee Entertainment secured the rights to broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup in India, ending months of uncertainty that had left the country as one of the last major markets without a confirmed home for football's biggest tournament. The World Cup kicks off on June 11 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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A deal that almost didn't happen

The road to this agreement was anything but straightforward. FIFA had initially sought around $100 million for the India package covering the 2026 and 2030 World Cups before reducing its asking price to $60 million, according to Reuters.

JioStar, the Reliance-Disney joint venture that aired the 2022 FIFA World Cup through its predecessor Viacom18, reportedly offered around $20 million, a bid FIFA turned down. Sony, which had broadcast the 2014 and 2018 editions in India, held discussions but did not submit a bid. Financial terms of the final deal with Zee were not disclosed.

More than just one tournament

The agreement extends well beyond this summer. Zee has secured rights to 38 other FIFA events through 2034, giving the broadcaster long-term control of international football in one of the sport's largest markets.

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To support the coverage, Zee announced the launch of four dedicated sports channels, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD, which the company said are designed to deliver an engaging viewing experience for fans across the country.

History in the making

The 2026 edition will be the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and is expected to be the largest in the competition's history. For Zee, the deal marks a significant leap into premium sports — and for Indian fans, it means they won't have to miss a moment of it.