Prestige Estates: Multibagger realty stock rises 24% from 52-week low; buy, sell or hold?

Shares of Prestige Estates have risen 24% from their 52-week low in two months. The real estate stock, which slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 1090.45 on April 2, 2026. The real estate stock has nearly tripled investor wealth, rising 177% in three years. However, the multibagger stock is down 25% in from its 52-week high of Rs 1812 reached on July 22, 2025.

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In the current session, Prestige Estates Projects stock ended flat at Rs 1350.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 58,183 crore. Total 7786 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.06 crore.

Prestige Estates shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Prestige Estates stands at 47, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the overtrading zone.

Prestige Estates shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

PL Capital has a price target of Rs 1800 on the real estate stock.

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"Supported by a healthy launch pipeline (58 msf with potential GDV of Rs 57830 crore) across key market including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, NCR and Hyderabad, we expect pre-sales to clock 15-20% CAGR over FY26– 28E. Further, given the strong OCF generation and comfortable balance sheet position, PEPL should be able to comfortably fund BD and capex. Maintain ‘BUY’ rating and DCFderived NAV with SOTP-based TP of Rs 1,800/share," said the brokerage.

BOB Capital Markets has a price target of Rs 1731 against the earlier target of Rs 1928.

"We believe PRESTIGE’s unsold inventory, its ongoing & upcoming projects, and its expanding annuity portfolio provide a robust pipeline for growth. Despite demand-side macro-economic pressures and higher costs, we expect EPS to grow 36.9% CAGR over FY27E-29E (vs -5.2% over FY22-FY26) but expect investor sentiment to be cautious. Considering the high-correlation between booking values and the stock price (Multiple R of ~72%), we expect PRESTIGE to trade at 1.0x NAV (1.2x previously), based on the booking values estimated over Q1FY28E-Q4FY28E. Lower TP to Rs 1,731 (from Rs 1,928), maintain BUY," said BOB Capital Markets.

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Brokerage Geojit believes that current valuations appear reasonable. It has a buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,623, based on FY28E NAV.

YES Securities has a price target of Rs 2,025 on the real estate stock.

The brokerage expects the firm to deliver strong performance in coming years and rate the company as our preferred pick from the sector.

Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with its head office in Bengaluru.