'Beginning first round of reductions': JLR confirms 4,000 job cuts over next 2 years

"JLR is today beginning consultation on the first round of reductions and will provide support to all colleagues affected by the changes and engage with Trade Unions and employee representatives throughout the transition,” the automaker said.

As per JLR’s “Growth Reimagined” strategy announced at its Investor Day on June 19, 2026, JLR is targeting approximately 1.7 billion pounds of savings over the next two years to reduce its break-even towards 300,000 units.

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JLR said its “strategic transformation programme” is designed to simplify the organisation, improve operational performance, and support long-term sustainable growth.

“The savings are designed to enhance JLR’s ability to deliver sustainable profitable growth, against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing markets and continuing geo-political uncertainty,” the carmaker said.

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“The programme will reduce organisational complexity, and underpin the commitment to invest between £15-18 billion in electrification, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and enhanced customer experiences over the next 5 years,” it added.

JLR plans to focus on reducing its breakeven levels back to 300,000 units in the next two years. JLR's break-even volume threshold went up significantly above 325,000 units in 2025-26 due to tariffs, currency and commodity inflation. JLR had taken several years to halve its break-even volume threshold to around 325,000 units from 600,000 units in FY19.

During FY26, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles generated negative free cashflows, largely due to impact on volumes from production stoppages and working capital movements following a crippling cyberattack at JLR that halted production for five weeks. JLR was also impacted by tariffs affecting exports from the UK and the EU to the US.

