Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
industry
NITI Aayog launches new platforms to scale up electric truck adoption

NITI Aayog launches new platforms to scale up electric truck adoption

The launch of PACT and the ZET Marketplace is aimed at addressing these challenges by bringing different stakeholders together and creating greater visibility around demand and investment

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 8:37 PM IST
NITI Aayog launches new platforms to scale up electric truck adoptionElectric freight vehicle adoption has begun to pick up, with deployments rising more than fourfold from 201 vehicles in FY25 to 826 in FY26

India is stepping up efforts to electrify its freight sector, with NITI Aayog launching two platforms aimed at tackling key challenges facing electric truck adoption, including fragmented demand, high financing costs, and inadequate charging infrastructure.

At the fifth e-FAST India Summit 2026 on Monday, NITI Aayog Member Rajiv Gauba launched the Platform for Aggregating Clean Transport (PACT) and the Zero Emission Truck (ZET) Marketplace. The initiatives are aimed at moving electric freight from individual pilot projects towards larger-scale commercial deployment.

Advertisement

Electric freight vehicle adoption has begun to pick up, with deployments rising more than fourfold from 201 vehicles in FY25 to 826 in FY26. More than 3,000 electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks are now estimated to be operating across India.

Don't Miss: Kia launches Sorento at ₹28 lakh; targets 30% EV, hybrid sales by 2030

However, adoption of heavy electric trucks remains at an early stage. Gauba said only around 800 heavy-duty electric trucks were sold in 2025. Heavy trucks account for just 3-4% of India’s vehicle fleet but contribute more than a third of transport-sector carbon emissions. Around 70% of the country’s freight moves by road.

PACT to aggregate demand for electric trucks

PACT is designed to bring together shippers, logistics service providers, truck manufacturers, financiers, charge-point operators, and other stakeholders, while aggregating freight demand across identified corridors.

Advertisement

The platform is expected to give manufacturers and charging companies greater visibility on future demand and help financiers assess the commercial viability of electric trucking projects. It will also help identify freight corridors where electric trucks can be deployed at scale.

Gauba said the next phase of India’s electric mobility transition would require greater focus on demand aggregation, innovative financing, and coordinated corridor planning.

Must Read: EV subsidies to end, industry must prepare to stand on its own: Heavy Industries Secy Kamran Rizvi

Financing a key challenge

High financing costs remain a major hurdle for electric commercial vehicles, partly because of uncertainty around residual values, battery life, and resale.

Gauba called for blended finance mechanisms and leasing models that could bring the cost of capital for electric trucks closer to that of conventional diesel vehicles.

Advertisement

MoRTH Secretary V Umashankar said greater transparency around battery health could also help address some of these concerns. Battery-health monitoring systems could improve resale values, reduce financing risks and encourage greater investment in electric trucks.

For fleet operators, the economics of electric trucking depend on several factors beyond the upfront vehicle cost, including utilisation, charging availability, financing costs and freight demand.

ZET Marketplace to connect buyers, manufacturers and financiers

The ZET Marketplace, launched alongside PACT, will connect electric truck manufacturers with logistics companies, charge-point operators, financiers and technology providers.

The platform will allow participants to showcase products, identify commercial opportunities and develop partnerships around zero-emission freight projects.

The initiatives come as the government seeks to build out the wider ecosystem for electric mobility through measures including the production-linked incentive schemes for automobiles and advanced chemistry cells, PM E-DRIVE and investments by oil marketing companies.

Heavy trucking, however, presents a different challenge from passenger vehicles and urban buses. Long-distance freight requires high vehicle utilisation, reliable charging access and financing models that take battery-related risks into account.

The launch of PACT and the ZET Marketplace is aimed at addressing these challenges by bringing different stakeholders together and creating greater visibility around demand and investment.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 8:37 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more