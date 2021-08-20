Bhavish Aggarwal says Ola electric car will be out in 2023

Riding on the success of its maiden EV scooters range, Bengaluru-based firm Ola is looking to make inroads into the electric four-wheeler industry by 2023. Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal confirmed this in a fun-filled Twitter banter with one of the users.

A user asked Agarwal whether he owns petrol, diesel or an electric car under his tweet on the Ola Electric Scooter launch. To this, Agarwal said, "Never owned a car till 2 months ago. Now a hybrid. Next one will be electric in 2023. Ola's electric car."

He, however, did not share much information about the company’s plans to enter the electric four-wheeler industry. Ahead of the launch of Ola electric scooters, Agarwal also urged those who want to import electric vehicles into India should invest in the country, adding the industry will have to create sustainability revolution in the country and also grow technology and manufacturing ecosystems.

Ola launched its S1 electric scooters range in India on Sunday. This range comes in two variants -- Ola S1 (priced at Rs 99,999) and Ola S1 Pro (priced at 1, 29,999). Price of the scooter will be subject to the subsidies provided on EVs by different state governments. Ola e-scooters are currently being produced at the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri, which has an annual capacity of 10 million units.

